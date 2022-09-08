Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Exits Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) exited practice early on Thursday, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore injured his hamstring today during practice, per a league source, is going to have further examination, including an MRI to determine severity of injury @PFN365 #Cardinals

Cardinals already playing without DeAndre Hopkins due to suspension — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 8, 2022

This is not great news for a Cardinals receiving corps that was already lacking depth. With fellow pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins also missing in action as he serves a six-game suspension, that leaves Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, and Andy Isabella as the top three wide receivers for this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson further mentioned that Moore will undergo an MRI that will help determine the severity of the injury.

In 2021, Moore made 54 catches on 64 targets for 435 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. Keep an eye out for any updates on this injury as we get closer to Sunday’s kickoff.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are currently 5.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with the total set at 53.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.