Cards' Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado Out vs. Pirates by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With a comfortable 8.0 game lead atop the NL Central, the St. Louis Cardinals are using Sunday’s series finale as an opportunity to rest two of their key players. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado are riding the pine as the Cardinals go for the series win.

🚨 Albert’s in the lineup 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VqCULK8Og6 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 11, 2022

Goldschmidt and Arenado have been tentpoles for the Cards this season. The duo leads St. Louis in most offensive categories, ranking first and second in on-base plus slugging percentage, home runs, and runs batted in.

With their regulars on the bench, the Cardinals are starting Albert Pujols at first and Brendan Donovan at the hot corner. Donovan has been swinging a hot stick recently, posting a .700 slugging percentage over the past week.

