Houston Astros Slugger Yordan Alvarez Late Scratch by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Yordan Alvarez was a late scratch from the lineup for the Houston Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Yordan Alvarez has been scratched from the Astros lineup with hand discomfort. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 3, 2022

Alvarez was in the original lineup, but that may have been wishful thinking as he is still dealing with a wrist injury that has been hampering him since before the All-Star break. The Astros have a 10.5-game lead in the American League West and a six-game lead over the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League and thus home-field advantage in the playoffs. There is little to no reason for them to rush Alvarez back into the lineup until he is 100% healthy. They should just be focused on getting him ready for the playoffs.