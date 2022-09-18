Jets TE C.J. Uzomah Officially Ruled Out vs. Browns by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The odds were stacked against him all week, but C.J. Uzomah was officially ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns. The New York Jets tight end injured his hamstring at practice on Thursday and was listed as a game-time decision for Week 2. Uzomah could not resolve the ailment and will be on the sidelines as the Jets go for their first win of the season.

Two injury notes from Cleveland, per sources:#Jets TE C.J. Uzomah, who was listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, won’t play today.



Neither will #Browns OT Jack Conklin, who was listed as questionable as he continues to make his way back from knee surgery. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2022

Uzomah’s tenure as a Jet is off to a tepid start. The 29-year-old wasn’t targetted in a Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, playing just 27.1% of snaps on offense. The Jets will be looking for more substantive contributions from Uzomah once he’s cleared to return.

Until then, Tyler Conklin will be the featured tight end. Conklin grabbed four of seven targets for 16 yards against the Ravens and is expected to start in place of Uzomah.

The Jets enter Week 2 as +6.5 underdogs against the Browns, with the total set at 38.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.