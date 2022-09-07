NFL Odds: One Bet For Every AFC Team In 2022 Season The AFC is loaded entering 2022 by Mike Cole 24 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Here is one season-long bet for every AFC team. Betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. To see one bet for every NFC team, click here.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills — Josh Allen under 4,400.5 passing yards (-120)

Just feels like a good spot to fade everyone who’s going to want to bet the Over here, and game flow might dictate more running opportunities late in blowout wins. Also, the James Cook draft pick might signal a desire for a little more offensive balance.

Miami Dolphins — Jaylen Waddle over 85.5 receptions (-115)

Waddle had 104 catches as a rookie, and while Tyreek Hill will dent his usage some, Waddle is a great route-runner who can get open close to the line of scrimmage and should flourish in Mike McDaniel’s system.

New England Patriots — To miss playoffs (-200)

The New England offense doesn’t look very good at all, which is in some ways good for Bill Belichick as it hides the fact the defense might be an issue, too. The division is clearly improved, as is the entire conference, and 13 of their 18 games are against teams who have legitimate playoff aspirations.

New York Jets — Ahmad Gardner to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (+1000)

It’s definitely tougher for a corner to win this award, but if Gardner continues his remarkable streak of not giving up a touchdown, voters will have to pay attention to him.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens — To win AFC North (+155)

No team lost more and arguably better players to injuries last season than the Ravens. A motivated Lamar Jackson, plus John Harbaugh on a bounce-back, is easy to back.

Cincinnati Bengals — Ja’Marr Chase under 1,250.5 receiving yards (-120)

If NFL teams allow Chase to go completely bonkers again this season, that’s shameful. Chase had 22 receptions of 20 yards or more and eight of at least 40 yards last season, but one assumes defenses will make limiting his big plays a focal point this season, leading to a rather significant yardage dropoff.

Cleveland Browns — Over 8.5 wins (+135)

Jacoby Brissett has a low ceiling, but he can tread water until Deshaun Watson is back. Cleveland has as much non-QB talent as just about any team, especially in the trenches, and a pretty soft schedule early could allow it to bank wins before Watson returns.

Pittsburgh Steelers — George Pickens to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+1000)

It’s not great value — Pickens was 40-1 before Pittsburgh’s preseason opener — but he has impressed early, and the Steelers have an undeniable track record when it comes to finding elite receiving talent.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans — Davis Mills, most interceptions thrown (+1000)

Poor Mills. He actually flashed some potential last season, but there’s not a lot around him. Yet, he’ll still play the entire season assuming he stays healthy.

Indianapolis Colts — Matt Ryan under 11.5 interceptions (-110)

The Colts will lean on Jonathan Taylor, and the veteran Ryan should be in a much better decision-making position than his final years in Atlanta. He basically just has to be a game-manager, which he should be able to handle.

Jacksonville Jaguars — To win AFC South (+800)

This says more about Urban Meyer than anything else. But the Jags invested heavily, and we’re just a year removed from everyone thinking Trevor Lawrence was John Elway 2.0. This division looks pretty open, too, and if the Jags do get in, it will be as AFC South champs making this 8-1 more sensical than just +450 to make the playoffs.

Tennessee Titans — Derrick Henry to win Comeback Player of the Year (+400)

Sure, it’s short odds on a seemingly fluky award, but Henry is by all accounts healthy, and the Titans don’t have a ton of offensive depth. If he stays healthy, he’ll be back up around 1,800 yards, and that should get him the award.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos — Stage of elimination: Lose in wild-card round (+250)

It seems more likely than not the Broncos find a way into the playoffs (they’re +120 to miss), but they don’t feel like a team poised for a deep run, at least not this year. Assuming they open the playoffs on the road, it’s going to be a tough ask against a good team.

Kansas City Chiefs — Longest winning streak UNDER 4.5 (-115)

KC’s schedule is brutal. In the Chiefs’ first eight weeks alone, they only play teams with 40-1 or better Super Bowl odds, including Buffalo, San Francisco and the Chargers. They also play in arguably the toughest division in football. The emphasis should be on just getting into the playoffs, which won’t be easy, nor will stringing together a long winning streak.

Las Vegas Raiders — UNDER 8.5 wins (+110)

Six of the Raiders’ 10 wins last season were by three points or less. Even with a new coach (Josh McDaniels) and the NFL’s best receiver (Davante Adams), that’s going to be difficult to replicate in the league’s toughest division.

Los Angeles Chargers — Austin Ekeler over 899.5 rushing yards and 8.5 rushing touchdowns (+250)

Health is the real question here, but he eclipsed both marks and has established himself as the most dependable non-Justin Herbert piece of that offense. And if the Chargers are going to be as good as everyone thinks they will, he could get some clock-killing opportunities to run up the yardage.