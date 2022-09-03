Philadelphia Phillies OF Nick Castellano Back in Lineup
Nick Castellano returned to the lineup Friday for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Phillies’ official website reports.
Castellano had missed three straight games for the Phillies due to turf toe. His return, however, was not a triumphant one as the San Francisco Giants thumped the Phillies to the tune of 13-1. Castellanos did not have a hit and struck out once in two at-bats in the loss before being removed for a pinch hitter. It is assumed that Castellanos was removed from the game due to the blowout and not because he re-injured his toe.
