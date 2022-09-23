Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Miss Season Opener? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (MCL) may not be available for the team’s season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 19. Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in a recent workout, an injury that typically requires a four-week recovery period.

“We’d love for him to be ready,” said general manager Sam Presti. “But we can’t make predictions like that because nature is uncooperative.”

With the Thunder in full-on rebuild/tank mode, Presti and company will surely not rush SGA’s return. The 24-year-old was fantastic for OKC last season, averaging a career-high 24.5 points with 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals across 56 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury likely bumps him down fantasy draft boards, while fellow guard Tre Mann could become a valuable early-season commodity. Mann is coming off a promising rookie campaign, which saw him average 10.4 points in 22.8 minutes per contest (60 games).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Gilgeous-Alexander at +3300 odds to win 2022-23’s Most Improved Player Award.