49ers DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) will play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti.

#49ers Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Jimmie Ward will all play Sunday vs. #Chiefs. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) October 21, 2022

Bosa missed the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury, and it showed for the team’s defense. The 49ers had not allowed more than 19 points in their first five games but ended up allowing 28 in last Sunday’s defeat. It’s a significant boost to a San Francisco defense that was without seven starters on Sunday. It’s just in time for a blockbuster matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 7.

In 2022, Bosa has made 15 tackles, including six tackles for loss and six sacks in five starts.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are 1.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.