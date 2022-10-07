Adrian Wojnarowski on Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes: 'Expect a Race to the Bottom' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama wowed scouts and executives this week in Las Vegas, posting back-to-back 30-plus point games and demonstrating the type of skills rarely before, if ever witnessed from a player of his height (7’3″).

Wembanyama’s unique abilities have drawn considerable praise, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James calling the 18-year-old a “generational talent” and “an alien.”

Non-contending teams will surely be doing everything in their power to secure Wembanyama’s services, prompting fears of tanking. Commissioner Adam Silver said he hopes teams “still compete very hard.”

That’s unlikely to happen, not with clubs salivating at the opportunity to draft a franchise-altering player – one who has received the most hype of any prospect since James entered the league out of high school.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “As one GM said to me, we are going to see a race to the bottom like we have never seen before…Wembanyama has a chance, I think, significantly, to be one of the great players in the history of the game.”

One thing is for sure – whichever team is lucky enough to land, the talented Frenchman will likely see its fortunes change dramatically.

