Buccaneers WR Russell Gage OUT Thursday vs. Ravens by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As Scott Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website reports, wide receiver Russell Gage is out for Thursday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Bowles says rookie G Luke Goedeke (foot injury) is out for Thursday's game and Nick Leverett will start at left guard. Others ruled out include TE Cameron Brate, CBs Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield Jr. and WR Russell Gage. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 26, 2022

Gage suffered a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s embarrassing 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, tallying four catches for 39 yards. The 26-year-old underwent an MRI on Monday and has been unable to practice.

Signed to a three-year, $30 million contract, Gage has been a disappointment his first year in Tampa Bay, recording 29 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown in seven games.

With Gage sidelined, more snaps should be available for Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, and perhaps Julio Jones, who is reportedly a game-time decision as he continues to recover from a partially torn PCL. However, neither can be trusted in fantasy circles, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin seeing the majority of targets.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and +100 on the moneyline.