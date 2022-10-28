Cardinals RB James Conner Did Not Practice on Friday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not participate in the team’s practice on Friday, per team reporter Craig Grialou.
Friday vibes at #AZCardinals practice.— Craig Grialou (@CraigAZSports) October 28, 2022
D.J. Humphries was back on the field. Not spotted during the open portion was James Conner.
Also missing:
Rodney Hudson
Max Garcia
Dennis Gardeck
Christian Matthew pic.twitter.com/IeFiKkumqJ
This is a slight surprise following Conner’s two limited designations earlier in the week. The lead back hasn’t played since Week 5 with the rib ailment and suddenly seems up in the air for Sunday. The Cardinals travel to Minnesota as they look to upset a Vikings team that has won six of their last seven at home dating back to last season.
In 2022, Conner has 54 attempts for 200 rushing yards and a touchdown in five starts. He has also made 14 receptions on 19 targets for 103 yards on the season. Eno Benjamin becomes a solid spot starter in fantasy if Conner cannot go on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds
The Arizona Cardinals are 3.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.