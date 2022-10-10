Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Expected to Play Monday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to play in Monday’s contest against AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders.

#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's listed as questionable with quad and hamstring injuries, is expected to play tonight against the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2022

Smith-Schuster is currently listed as questionable after his hamstring tightened up during Saturday’s practice. The 25-year-old has also been nursing a sore quad.

Speaking on his wideout’s availability, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, “I think he’ll be fine.”

Signed to a one-year, $10.75 million contract, Smith-Schuster has gotten off to a bit of a slow start for his new club, recording 19 catches for 224 scoreless yards across four games. Still, he’s playing a healthy 67.4% of the snaps while ranking second on the team in targets (27), leading one to believe that a breakout performance might not be far off.

Assuming he’s active, Smith-Schuster is likely safe to deploy as a FLEX option in fantasy, with his value higher in PPR formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as -7 point home favorites on the spread and -350 on the moneyline.