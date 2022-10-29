D.K. Metcalf a Game-Time Decision vs. Giants by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

D.K. Metcalf will be a game-time decision for the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks’ official website reports.

Pete Carroll said DK Metcalf did a little work in practice today. Tyler Lockett did not. Both will be game-day decisions. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 28, 2022

Metcalf having any chance to play Sunday versus the New York Giants is somewhat of a surprise after the initial fears about his knee problem. First, it was thought to be an ACL injury and thus season-ending. Then it was announced that surgery might not be required but that Metcalf could miss several weeks. Now, he might play Sunday. Even if Metcalf cannot go Sunday, it has to be considered a win for the ‘Hawks that their wideout did not suffer a long-term injury and will return sooner rather than later.

Seattle could be down their top two receivers Sunday as Tyler Lockett is also questionable to play due to injuries to his ribs, hamstring, and oblique. In any case, this could be a big week for Marquise Goodwin.