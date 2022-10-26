Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26

Date: 10/26/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Indiana Pacers Open +8 -110 O 232.5 -110 +280 Current +7.5 -108 234.5 -110 +245 Chicago Bulls Open -8 -110 U 232.5 -110 -350 Current -7.5 -112 234.5 -110 -300

Indiana Pacers Projected Core: 1. SG DeMar DeRozan 26.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. C Nikola Vucevic 18.3 Points, 13.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 3. SG Zach LaVine 21.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 4. SG Ayo Dosunmu 12.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 5. C Andre Drummond 7.3 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 6. SG Alex Caruso 4.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists Chicago Bulls 1. PG Tyrese Haliburton 24.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists 2. C Myles Turner 0.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists 3. SG Bennedict Mathurin 22.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 4. SG Buddy Hield 13.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 5. PF Jalen Smith 13.5 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 6. PF Isaiah Jackson 8.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Oct 24 PHI +12.5 228.5 120-106 Sat, Oct 22 DET -0.5 231.0 124-115 Fri, Oct 21 SA -1.0 233.0 137-134 Wed, Oct 19 WAS +2.5 228.5 114-107 Sun, Apr 10 BKN +17.0 244.5 134-126 Last 5 Against The Spread: Chicago Bulls DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Oct 24 BOS +5.5 226.0 120-102 Sat, Oct 22 CLE +1.5 220.5 128-96 Fri, Oct 21 WAS +2.5 221.5 102-100 Wed, Oct 19 MIA +7.5 216.0 116-108 Wed, Apr 27 MIL +12.5 217.5 116-100