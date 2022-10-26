Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|+8
|-110
|O 232.5
|-110
|+280
|Current
|+7.5
|-108
|234.5
|-110
|+245
|Chicago Bulls
|Open
|-8
|-110
|U 232.5
|-110
|-350
|Current
|-7.5
|-112
|234.5
|-110
|-300
Projected Core:
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|SG
|DeMar DeRozan
|26.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|2.
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|18.3 Points, 13.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Zach LaVine
|21.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Ayo Dosunmu
|12.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|5.
|C
|Andre Drummond
|7.3 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Alex Caruso
|4.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
Chicago Bulls
|1.
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|24.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
|2.
|C
|Myles Turner
|0.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|22.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Buddy Hield
|13.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jalen Smith
|13.5 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Isaiah Jackson
|8.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Oct 24
|PHI
|+12.5
|228.5
|120-106
|Sat, Oct 22
|DET
|-0.5
|231.0
|124-115
|Fri, Oct 21
|SA
|-1.0
|233.0
|137-134
|Wed, Oct 19
|WAS
|+2.5
|228.5
|114-107
|Sun, Apr 10
|BKN
|+17.0
|244.5
|134-126
Chicago Bulls
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Oct 24
|BOS
|+5.5
|226.0
|120-102
|Sat, Oct 22
|CLE
|+1.5
|220.5
|128-96
|Fri, Oct 21
|WAS
|+2.5
|221.5
|102-100
|Wed, Oct 19
|MIA
|+7.5
|216.0
|116-108
|Wed, Apr 27
|MIL
|+12.5
|217.5
|116-100
Betting Insights:
- The Indiana Pacers are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road since the start of 2020/2021
- The Chicago Bulls are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021