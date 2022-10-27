Lakers Fall to Nuggets Wednesday; Drop to 0-4 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers remain winless on the season, dropping to 0-4 following Wednesday’s 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

It’s unchartered territory for Lakers superstar LeBron James, whose only other 0-4 start was during his 2003-04 rookie campaign while a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James, who finished the contest with 19 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and eight turnovers, shouldered some of the blame for yet another defeat:

“I wasn’t aggressive enough in a lot of my turnovers,” said James. “I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass, get guys involved, and I wasn’t aggressive enough. That’s an easy fix for me. I’ll be much better on Friday with that. I’ve done it over and over the course of my career. That’s an easy fix. I’m not worried about that.”

Whether James’s aggressive mindset will be enough to secure a victory remains to be seen. That said, the fact the Lakers are still relying on a soon-to-be 38-year-old in his 20th NBA season tells you all you need to know about a deeply flawed roster.

