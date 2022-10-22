Lance McCullers Will Start Game 4 for the Houston Astros
Lance McCullers will start Game 4 for the Houston Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Originally McCullers was lined up to start Game 3, but a celebration mishap forced the Astros to push his start back a day. As the Astros and McCullers celebrated their three-game sweep on the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series, he had his elbow struck by a champagne bottle (you can’t make this stuff up). McCullers completed a bullpen session on Friday and will be good to go on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Astros will look to take a commanding lead over the New York Yankees in their best-of-seven series. Cristian Javier will be on the mound for the Astros. The last time he started versus the Yankees, he was part of a combined no-hitter.