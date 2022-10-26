Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Miami Heat
|Open
|+1
|-110
|O 221.5
|-110
|-102
|Current
|-2.5
|-112
|219.5
|-110
|-136
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Open
|-1
|-110
|U 221.5
|-110
|-116
|Current
|+2.5
|-108
|219.5
|-110
|+116
Projected Lineups:
Miami Heat
|1.
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|33.3 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|2.
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|11.8 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Josh Hart
|11.0 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Anfernee Simons
|19.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Jerami Grant
|17.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Justise Winslow
|7.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Portland Trail Blazers
|1.
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|23.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
|2.
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|13.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|21.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|10.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|6.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Max Strus
|12.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Miami Heat
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Oct 24
|TOR
|-4.0
|214.5
|98-90
|Sat, Oct 22
|TOR
|-3.5
|216.5
|112-109
|Fri, Oct 21
|BOS
|+2.5
|221.5
|111-104
|Wed, Oct 19
|CHI
|-7.5
|216.0
|116-108
|Sun, May 29
|BOS
|+3.0
|198.0
|100-96
Portland Trail Blazers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Oct 24
|DEN
|+5.0
|227.5
|135-110
|Sun, Oct 23
|LAL
|+4.0
|226.5
|106-104
|Fri, Oct 21
|PHO
|+5.5
|224.0
|113-111
|Wed, Oct 19
|SAC
|+3.0
|229.5
|115-108
|Sun, Apr 10
|UTA
|+17.0
|219.5
|111-80
Betting Insights:
- The Miami Heat are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
- The Miami Heat are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
- The Miami Heat have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Portland Trail Blazers