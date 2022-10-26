Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26

Date: 10/26/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Miami Heat Open +1 -110 O 221.5 -110 -102 Current -2.5 -112 219.5 -110 -136 Portland Trail Blazers Open -1 -110 U 221.5 -110 -116 Current +2.5 -108 219.5 -110 +116

Miami Heat Projected Lineups: 1. PG Damian Lillard 33.3 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. C Jusuf Nurkic 11.8 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 3. SG Josh Hart 11.0 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 4. SG Anfernee Simons 19.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 5. SF Jerami Grant 17.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 6. SF Justise Winslow 7.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists Portland Trail Blazers 1. SF Jimmy Butler 23.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists 2. C Bam Adebayo 13.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 3. SG Tyler Herro 21.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 4. PG Kyle Lowry 10.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 5. SF Caleb Martin 6.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 6. SF Max Strus 12.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Miami Heat DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Oct 24 TOR -4.0 214.5 98-90 Sat, Oct 22 TOR -3.5 216.5 112-109 Fri, Oct 21 BOS +2.5 221.5 111-104 Wed, Oct 19 CHI -7.5 216.0 116-108 Sun, May 29 BOS +3.0 198.0 100-96 Last 5 Against The Spread: Portland Trail Blazers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Oct 24 DEN +5.0 227.5 135-110 Sun, Oct 23 LAL +4.0 226.5 106-104 Fri, Oct 21 PHO +5.5 224.0 113-111 Wed, Oct 19 SAC +3.0 229.5 115-108 Sun, Apr 10 UTA +17.0 219.5 111-80