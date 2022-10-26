Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

4 hours ago

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26
Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +1   -110   O 221.5   -110   -102  
 Current -2.5   -112   219.5   -110   -136  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -1   -110   U 221.5   -110   -116  
 Current +2.5   -108   219.5   -110   +116  
Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. PG  Damian Lillard   33.3 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   11.8 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. SG  Josh Hart   11.0 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. SG  Anfernee Simons   19.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. SF  Jerami Grant   17.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SF  Justise Winslow   7.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. SF  Jimmy Butler   23.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. C  Bam Adebayo   13.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   10.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
5. SF  Caleb Martin   6.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SF  Max Strus   12.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 TOR -4.0 214.5 98-90
Sat, Oct 22 TOR -3.5 216.5 112-109
Fri, Oct 21 BOS +2.5 221.5 111-104
Wed, Oct 19 CHI -7.5 216.0 116-108
Sun, May 29 BOS +3.0 198.0 100-96

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 DEN +5.0 227.5 135-110
Sun, Oct 23 LAL +4.0 226.5 106-104
Fri, Oct 21 PHO +5.5 224.0 113-111
Wed, Oct 19 SAC +3.0 229.5 115-108
Sun, Apr 10 UTA +17.0 219.5 111-80
Betting Insights:
  • The Miami Heat are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Miami Heat are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Miami Heat have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Portland Trail Blazers
