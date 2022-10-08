Mike Clevinger Left Off Padres Postseason Roster
Mike Clevinger as left off the postseason roster by the San Diego Padres, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
Padres announce their Wild Card roster. Three catchers on the roster, no Mike Clevinger. https://t.co/krieaiJFtT— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) October 7, 2022
Clevinger had been dealing with an illness all week, not COVID-19, that forced the Padres to keep him on the sideline for this series. Even if healthy, it was improbable that Clevinger would’ve received a start in this series. If Clevinger has recovered from his illness and the Padres eliminate the Mets on either Saturday or Sunday, Clevinger could be activated for the Divisional round of the playoffs.
