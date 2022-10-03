MNF Preview: Cooper Kupp & Debo Poised to Shine

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp went off for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 11 grabs in LA’s NFC Championship Game W. He topped the 100-yard plateau in all three meetings with SF last season and has also excelled on MNF with 11+ catches and 120+ yards in his past three. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a solid Week 3 effort (103.6 rating) and has posted a rating of at least 95 in four of his past five on the road, with multiple TD passes in four of his past five against the Niners. When Stafford isn’t targeting Kupp, look for him to find tight end Tyler Higbee, who has at least five receptions in six of seven games with a touchdown catch in both regular-season meetings with the 49ers (three in total) in 2021.

Spread: Rams +1.5 (-110) | 49ers -1.5 (-110)

Rams +1.5 (-110) | 49ers -1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Rams (+108) | 49ers (-126)

Rams (+108) | 49ers (-126) Total: OVER 42.5 (-110) | UNDER 42.5 (-110)

San Francisco’s most dangerous weapon is Deebo Samuel, who has 50-plus scrimmage yards in 20-straight games, the fourth-longest active streak in the league. You can’t stop him, you can only hope to contain him. That Stuart Scott-ism applies double to the Rams. Against LA, Samuel has 525 scrimmage yards and five TDs in his past five regular-season matchups. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been most comfortable at home with a rating of 100+ in four of his past five in the friendly confines. Emerging as San Fran’s lead back, Jeff Wilson rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries last week, his second-straight game with 100-plus scrimmage yards.

Kupp Anytime TD, Kupp OVER 93.5 Rec Yds, Rams OVER 20.5 (+321)

Stafford OVER 250.5 P-Y, Higbee OVER 41.5 R-Y, Rams +3.5 (+333)

Kittle Anytime TD, Samuel Anytime TD, 49ers +3.5 (+693)

The return of Pro-Bowl tight end George Kittle is timely for the Niners, as he’s caught at least five passes in his past seven regular-season games against the Rams, with a TD grab in four straight at home versus the division rivals.

