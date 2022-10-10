Phillies Sign Manager Rob Thomson to 2-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In the wake of their NL Wild Card Series victory over the favored St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies are rewarding manager Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension.

Replacing former manager Joe Girardi, who was fired in June, Thomson guided the Phillies to a 65-46 record and a spot in the postseason – the franchise’s first since 2011. This after Philadelphia stumbled out of the gates to a 22-29 mark while also dealing with a two-month absence to reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper.

“I could not be prouder of the group of players, coaches, and staff that have made this all possible,” said Thomson. “This is a great group, one that has shown resiliency and overcome adversity all season to get us where we are today. I am honored and humbled to continue as manager of this club.”

Thomson and the Phils will look to continue their cinderella run when they take on the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, starting Tuesday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Philadelphia at +160 on the moneyline ahead of Game 1.