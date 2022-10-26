Phillies Tap Aaron Nola as Game 1 Starter by SportsGrid 19 minutes ago

According to Philadelphia Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series. Zack Wheeler will start Game 2. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 26, 2022

Nola gets the nod over teammate Zack Wheeler, who will start Game 2. Phillies manager Rob Thomson indicated on Tuesday he would roll with Nola to allow Wheeler an extra day of rest.

“I think the common sense way to go about it is to have Nola go Game 1 and give Wheeler the extra day rest and have him go Game 2,” said Thomson. “But I’ll talk to those guys a little bit tomorrow, and we’ll come up with it.”

Nola was roughed up for six runs over 4.2 innings in his lone NLCS start against the San Diego Padres. However, he was thoroughly impressive in both the Wild Card and NLDS, tossing a combined 12 scoreless frames with 12 Ks.

The Astros are expected to counter with Justin Verlander.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Astros as odds-on series favorites at -190.