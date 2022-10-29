Raiders' Darren Waller Questionable to Play vs. Saints Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Darren Waller is questionable to play Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders’ official website reports.

Unlike last week, Waller was able to practice in at least a limited fashion this week. Due to the missed game versus the Houston Texans last week and then having a bye the week before, Waller hasn’t played since injuring the hamstring in Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The talented tight end has been a big disappointment this season, with only 16 receptions for 175 yards and a score.

The Raiders have also disappointed as a team this season, sitting at 2-4 and in third place in the AFC West. While that is certainly concerning, the schedule does get more manageable in the second half of the season. That said, a win Sunday in New Orleans could go a long way toward Vegas’ return to the playoffs for the second season in a row.