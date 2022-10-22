Russell Wilson Questionable vs. Jets by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Russell Wilson is questionable to play Sunday for the Denver Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website reports.

Said it could be a game-time decision. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 21, 2022

Wilson has dealt with multiple injuries this season, but the latest is a hamstring issue. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett stated Friday that Wilson would be a game-time decision. Hackett could just be trying to keep the New York Jets guessing, although New York head coach Robert Saleh stated Friday that they are fully prepared to face Wilson.

Wilson has been a huge disappointment this season since being acquired by the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks. He has not given them the consistent quarterback play they were hoping for, and life isn’t likely to get easier for him and the Broncos on Sunday as the Jets have a strong defense and can get after the QB. If Wilson plays but is immobile, the Broncos may need to rely more on their run game to move the football, but that is something they haven’t been able to do consistently this season, either.