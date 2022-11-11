Astros and GM James Click to Part Ways by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

In a shocking turn of events, the Houston Astros and former General Manager James Click will no longer be doing business together. According to ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, Click turned down Houston’s one-year offer, and the team will have to go in another direction.

World Series-winning general manager James Click will not return to the Houston Astros after he rejected the team’s one-year contract offer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 11, 2022

Click was hired by the Astros in January 2020 and helped lead them to three straight playoff appearances, two American League pennants, and of course, the 2022 World Series title. The Durham, North Carolina native, finishes his Astros career with 230 wins. He should have no shortage of opportunities elsewhere this offseason.

Before landing in Houston, Click was a long-time employee of the Tampa Bay Rays. The 44-year-old began as an intern for the Rays in 2005, and the team hired him for the front office in 2006. Click was promoted to vice president of baseball operations in 2017.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the ‘Stros as the American League favorite to make it back to the World Series in 2023. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, at +550, have shorter odds than Houston, who sit with +600 odds to repeat.