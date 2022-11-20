Bills-Browns Rollercoaster Delivers One Final Blow To Under Bettors The Over won and the Under lost -- regardless of what you had by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

When it was all said and done, despite the constantly-changing total and the game being held at a neutral site, all those who bet the Over in Bills-Browns won and all those who bet the Under lost.

But for those who initially thought to jump on the Under 47 at the beginning of the week when initial snowstorm reports surfaced — well, if their bets weren’t void after the relocation — were dealt a brutal last-second beat. And same to those who bet the Under 50.5, the number it closed at on DraftKings Sportsbook on Sunday.

They can thank Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, who caught a two-yard touchdown from Jacoby Brissett with 19 seconds left in Buffalo’s eventual 31-23 victory. The 54 total points surpassed every the over/under, making for a clean sweep.

Those who bet the Over 41.5, a line that was found prior to the NFL’s relocation from Buffalo to Ford Field in Detroit, Over 43.5 (consensus total on Nov. 15) or Over 42.5 (consensus total on Nov. 17) — again, as long as bets weren’t void — skated to an easy victory. Those who took the Over 47 at opening or Over 50.5 at closing had a little bit of a closer call.

Action Network expressed Thursday how DraftKings Sportsbook kept all bets live, despite the league changing the location given the impending storm. Other sportsbooks like FanDuel, however, voided all bets given the relocation. Buffalo ultimately received six-plus feet of snow, leading to Bills players having to be shoveled and plowed out before a “miracle” trip to Detroit.

The snowfall total seemingly set the tone for the Week 11 clash, as that certainly eclipsed the over/under, too.