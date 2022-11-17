Will NFL Move Bills-Browns Amid Buffalo Snow State Of Emergency?

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns playing in the middle of a snowstorm of epic proportions sounds awesome, but it could be a logistical nightmare.

As such, the NFL might ultimately move the Week 11 clash between the AFC teams as Buffalo prepares for a potentially historic snowstorm.

The league, according to multiple reports, has been in constant contact with both teams about the possibility of moving the game out of Buffalo. There is recent precedent for doing so, too, as a game between the Bills and New York Jets was moved during the 2014 season to Detroit as snow hammered western New York.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned that precedent Thursday afternoon, while also pointing out another odd scheduling quirk. It’s almost certain the NFL won’t postpone the game because Buffalo is scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving. But, as Schefter notes, it’s possible the Bills play back-to-back games at Ford Field if the NFL ultimately moves the Cleveland game to Detroit. It helps that the Lions are at the Giants this week, and Detroit is a very easy trip for both the Browns and Bills.

Got it so far?

A state of emergency took place in Buffalo on Thursday morning with a travel ban to follow while the city and region prepare for what could be a massive storm even by Buffalo standards. The snow is expected to start falling Thursday night, and the heaviest stuff is likely to fall Friday and Saturday. Forecasts are calling for rates of 3 inches per hour, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see six feet of snow when it’s all said and done.

The snow likely will have started to subside by the scheduled kickoff Sunday. However, if the bulk of the snow falls Friday and Saturday, it will make it near-impossible for the Browns to even get to Orchard Park.