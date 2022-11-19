Bills' Josh Allen Without Injury Designation this Week by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Josh Allen doesn’t have an injury designation this week for the Buffalo Bills, the Bills’ official website reports.

Allen suffered an elbow injury at the end of the Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. The MVP candidate was able to play the entire game last week as the Bills lost to the Minnesota Vikings. Allen’s late fumble and interception sealed the deal for the Vikings.

This game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to a massive snowstorm expected to dump between four and six feet of snow on Buffalo this weekend. The problem is the Bills are still in Buffalo and will try and travel to Cleveland at some point Saturday. Yeah, good luck with that.