Cardinals TE Zach Ertz to Miss Rest of Season by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

It’s a crucial blow for the Cardinals as they lose one of the league’s most productive tight ends. It’ll hinder the passing game for the remainder of the season as Arizona looks to make a playoff push in the second half. At 32 years old, it raises concern over Ertz’s career moving forward if it’s a significant knee injury.

In 2022, Ertz has 47 receptions on 69 targets for 406 yards and four touchdowns. Unless someone is brought in through free agency, the starting tight end job is Trey McBride’s to lose.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are eight-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.