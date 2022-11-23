Celtics’ NBA Finals Odds Continue To Rise, Among League Best Boston has +500 odds to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy by Keagan Stiefel 57 minutes ago

The start of the 2022-23 Boston Celtics’ season has been anything but easy. Their rise to the top of the NBA standings and NBA Finals odds boards has been, however.

Through 17 games, the Celtics own a 13-4 record — the best in the NBA. A nine-game winning streak to open November has rocketed them up the standings and been helpful in proving just how dominant they can be, even without some key role players. Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams have all missed time, with The Timelord having yet to make his debut in 2022. Despite that, and a plethora of off-court concerns leading into the season, Boston has picked up where it left off last regular season.

After six weeks of basketball, here is where the Celtics stand among NBA Finals favorites, per BetMGM:

NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: +500

Milwaukee Bucks: +500

Golden State Warriors: +700

Phoenix Suns: +750

Los Angeles Clippers: +800

Every other team in the NBA has odds at +1400 or above, proving just how top-heavy bookmakers believe the league is this season. Bettors don’t seem to agree, as eight teams sit between 5-12% of the total bets placed on the NBA Finals winner. Boston (8%; 6.9%) sits at third and fifth, respectively, in total tickets wagered and total handle. Golden State (11.6%; 12.2%) leads each category, per BetMGM.

Part of the reason for Boston sitting so high on the NBA Finals odds list has been Jayson Tatum, who’s having a career scoring year. Tatum (+400) has the second-best odds to win MVP behind Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (+275) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (+275).

Tatum isn’t among the betting public’s favorites, receiving just the sixth-most bets (6.3%) and sixth-highest handle (8.6%) at BetMGM.

The Celtics have a long way to go before the playoffs start, let alone the NBA Finals, but there’s no doubt they have the right to feel good about such a strong start.