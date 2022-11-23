What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in their 2022-23 season.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who spoke with reporters hours before the scheduled game time, spoke highly in regard to the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both who?ve led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record entering the contest.

“I know people are trying to like separate them (Tatum and Brown) or something, but they stay together,” Doncic said, per video from Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend. “They went to the finals last year, could’ve won it or not. But I think those two, they’re really, really great players.”

Like Tatum, who has assembled a convincing early league MVP campaign, Doncic is also in the discussion. Entering the East versus West battle, Doncic in fact leads Tatum, according to the oddsmakers. While Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sits as the league favorite at +270 odds — as of Thursday — having averaged a double-double (30.1 points, 11.6 rebounds) thus far, Doncic sits runner-up (+280) and Tatum at third (+350), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Doncic is in the early stages of a career season. Through 15 games played for the Mavericks, the 23-year-old has averaged 33.5 points — which has led the NBA — along with 9.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists while shooting 49.4% from the field, 28.8% from beyond the arc and 76% from the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, Tatum has also floated with career-best numbers. After playing in all of the Celtics’ first 17 games, Tatum has averaged 30.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field, 35.6% from 3-point range and 86.8% from the free-throw line.

Tatum, who was previously listed as questionable, was upgraded to available, as announced by the Celtics.