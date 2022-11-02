Commanders DE Chase Young to Practice Wednesday by SportsGrid 19 minutes ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young (ACL) has been designated to return from injured reserve, and he will practice with the team on Wednesday.

Washington designated Chase Young to return to practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2022

The Commanders have 21 days to activate Young, or he will miss the remainder of the regular season. The 23-year-old has yet to play in 2022 as he recovers from last season’s torn ACL.

Head coach Ron Rivera outlined the plans for Young on Tuesday, saying:

“He had a final good visit with Doc [Dr. James Andrews]. He was very, very pleased. Chase has been working out with the strength and conditioning group the last few days, and he’ll continue right into Wednesday, where he’ll start with positional drills. By doing so, he’ll get an opportunity to be involved in all of the walkthroughs and installation periods that we have, and then we’ll move him to the side once we get through the positional drills. He’ll work on the side, and then we’ll see how he is after the day and then going into the next day, and that’ll dictate what our next step is in terms of where he goes from there.”

The former second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young has tallied nine sacks, 63 tackles, six forced fumbles, and six pass deflections across 24 career games.

Washington currently boasts the league’s 14th-best pass rush in Young’s absence.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Commanders as +3.5 point home underdogs on the spread and +156 on the moneyline for Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.