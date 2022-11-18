Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Expected to Suit Up on Sunday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Dallas Cowboys expect running back Ezekiel Elliott to be in the lineup on Sunday.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence and Anthony Barr are all expected to play against the Vikings — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 18, 2022

Elliott has missed the past two games for the Cowboys due to a Grade 2 sprain of his right MCL. Assuming Elliott returns versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, how the Cowboys divide the carries between him and Tony Pollard will be worth watching. Without Zeke in the lineup, Pollard has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the past two games. Elliott hasn’t rushed for over 100 yards in a game since early last season. This season the most yardage Zeke has rushed for in a game is 81, in Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Zeke can still excel in short-yardage situations and blitz pickup, his days as a featured back should be over. The question will be when the Cowboys realize this and give Pollard, a free agent at the end of the season, the full-time role.