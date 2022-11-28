Mavericks to Sign PG Kemba Walker by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) intend to sign free-agent point guard Kemba Walker.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2022

Dallas also plans to waive fellow point Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move.

A four-time All-Star, Walker, spent last season with the New York Knicks, averaging a career-low 11.6 points in just 37 games. The 32-year-old was traded to the Detroit Pistons in the offseason before he was waived on October 17.

Despite battling knee injuries in recent years, Walker, who has been training in Florida, is confident he can still be a vital contributor.

“I’m just making sure I’m right, making sure I’m ready, making sure I’m ready for whenever somebody gives me that call,” said Walker earlier this month. “I just know that I have the ability to help someone, to help a team. I know I can still play basketball at a high level.”

Walker will look to bolster a Mavericks offense that has relied far too heavily on superstar Luka Doncic in the wake of Jalen Brunson’s decision to sign with New York this past offseason.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mavericks at +2100 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship.