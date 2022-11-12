World Cup Group Stages Preview: Group B Best Bets by SportsGrid November 12

The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar on November 20. For the first time, the world’s biggest tournament is being played in November, bringing more unpredictability to an already unpredictable tournament. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle in the hot Middle Eastern desert, and although it’s bound to be a strange World Cup, a month of high-octane footy awaits. Sports fans, this is Group B.

England (-290): Let me be clear. Football is NOT ‘coming home this year. However, they will win this group with relative ease. Despite the tasty historical context of England vs. USA and England vs. Wales, neither team will provide a test for an English side brimming with talent. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka will look to continue their run of success at the international level, while Harry Kane will have his eyes set on the tournament’s golden boot.

USA (+550): Despite being one of the most talented USMNT teams in history, there has been little to encourage fans as they recently failed to win both of their pre-World Cup friendlies. However, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams of Leeds United, Weston McKennie of Juventus, and Christian Pulisic of Chelsea have ensured that the stars and stripes will be a pick of many sharp bettors to qualify out of Group B.

Wales (+550): The golden generation of Welsh football appears to be reaching an end. Wales is on a five-game-winless streak and has collected just two wins from nine matches in 2022. It will require a resurgent Gareth Bale and a successful injection of youth from the likes of Harry Wilson for Wales to reach the last 16 of this tournament.

Iran (+1800): It’s trying to find the positives in this Iranian side, but the Bayer Leverkusen marksman Sardar Azmoun is in a race against time to be fit for the daunting opening against England. There is talent here, and they could potentially take points off of Wales, but anything past that? You’re on your own.

England (-1667), Wales (+105), USA (+110), Iran (+350)

USA to beat Iran (+105) – November 29, 2:00 p.m. PM ET

In terms of winnability, one match stands above the rest. On November 29, after two hard matches have been played against England and Wales, the USMNT faces Iran. Currently sitting at (+105) to win, I’m slamming the moneyline. With their tournament dreams likely hanging in the balance, the stars and the stripes simply must get it done.

USA to Qualify from Group B (+110)

They will get it done. Sitting at a wonderful (+115), the USMNT will have to be at their best to take points off of Wales and Iran, but it seems like the time is now for USA soccer to truly explode. And now is as good a time as any, right?

Harry Kane to WIN the FIFA Golden Boot (+750)

England is reasonably well-positioned to make a deep run in this tournament, so I’ve selected Harry Kane to win the golden boot as my sole selection in the race. He’s never had such quality feeding him from the midfield, and he will be England’s main man. If the three lions can make it to the quarter-finals, he’ll be in with a good shot at the golden boot.

Stay tuned as we release a group per day in the lead-up to Qatar 2022, with a few extra bets sprinkled in for good measure. Happy Footy month!