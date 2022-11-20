World Cup Group Stages Preview: Group H Best Bets by SportsGrid 7 hours ago

The stage is set. The FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar on November 20th. For the first time, the world’s biggest tournament is being played in November, bringing more unpredictability to an already unpredictable tournament. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle in the hot Middle Eastern desert, and although it’s bound to be a strange World Cup, a month of high-octane footy awaits. Sports fans, this is Group H.

Portugal (-155): Everything hinges on Cristiano Ronaldo. Is he going to be a distraction? Will his Manchester United side show impact the chemistry in the team? Or are we about to witness Ronaldo prove to the world that he really is the greatest of all time? This is a man that is one goal away from scoring in five different world cups. His longevity is spectacular. Portugal is filled with quality all around the pitch, and they will be a hard side to put away. They won the 2016 Euro with most of this side still intact – without winning a single game in regular time until the final. That said, this group will not be a walk in the park for Ronaldo and co.

Uruguay (+190): Much of what happens with this Uruguay team is down to Darwin Nunez. Liverpool paid over $100 million for him just a few months ago, and his goalscoring prowess could be enough to propel Uruguay through a couple of tough matches. With Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez both halfway through their 30s, they’ll be looking to make it four straight appearances in the round of 16 before they hang up their international boots.

Ghana (+1000): Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Otto Addo is now coaching a Ghana team that has a little bit of talent spread around the squad. The Ayew brothers and Thomas Partey, to name a few. Ghana failed to win a match during this year’s African Cup of Nations and enter this tournament as the lowest-ranked team. Expect them to finish bottom of this group.

South Korea (+1100): These odds do not reflect the quality of this South Korean side. One of the best forwards in world football is Son Heung-Min. He should be able to score against a Ghana side that really isn’t up to the tournament standard, but the talent around him does not jump off the page. That’s why these odds are set where they are. However, they have lost just one game in 2022, and after beating Germany 2-0 in the final group stage game of the 2018 world cup – they have tasted victory in this tournament before. I doubt they qualify, but they should get a win.

Uruguay to WIN Group H (+190)

This is my answer to the Ronaldo questions from above. I am all in on this Uruguay side – they’re a little bit slow, but they are a nation always looking to WIN the world cup, not just participate. Cristiano Ronaldo could not have timed this Manchester United debacle worse. After calling out almost everyone at the club, he was greeted frostily by Bruno Fernandes (fellow Manchester United teammate) when he arrived at Portugal’s camp. There will be unrest in this Portugal squad, and while they’ll still qualify – they won’t win this group.

South Korea to BEAT Ghana (+150) – November 28th @ 8 AM ET

This is the Son game. It’s going to be a tough tournament for a Ghana team that has already had one tough tournament this calendar year. Losing results against Portugal and Uruguay are all but sure bets, and this game against a South Korean side that is a notoriously tough out – is going to ensure a miserable year for the Ghanaian national side.

Uruguay or Draw Double Chance (-150) – November 28th @ 2 PM ET

If Uruguay is going to win this group – this is a crucial match. It looks like both of these sides will quite easily beat South Korea and Ghana – so whoever takes this one will find themselves in a tasty position. Portugal loves a draw in an international tournament, and Uruguay will be going all-out attack to win this match. I don’t see Portugal getting a result here – and the double chance is just within my âjuicy range’ of (-110) to (-160).

Stay tuned as we preview matches throughout Qatar 2022. Happy Footy month!