Zach Werenski will Miss the Remainder of the Season for the Columbus Blue Jackets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blue Jackets’ official website reports.

Werenski suffered a torn labrum and separated shoulder during the game Thursday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. This is a massive blow to a Blue Jackets team that doesn’t have the depth of other NHL teams. Werenski is not only the top defenseman for the Blue Jackets but also one of the best players on the team.

If the Blue Jackets can’t keep the puck out of their net, they will be looking at top free-agent addition Johnny Gaudreau to do even more damage on offense.