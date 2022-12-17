Cowboys Still Favorites to Land Odell Beckham by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Odell Beckham is still in play for the Dallas Cowboys, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that the discussions with Odell Beckham Jr. are “very alive.”



“We’re just working through things that are important to the future here.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 16, 2022

Some thought that any chance of Beckham joining the Cowboys this season was dead after the team signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton earlier this week. Apparently, that isn’t so, as owner Jerry Jones stated the Cowboys are very much alive for the veteran WR and even hinted that a deal is likely to happen.

Beckham met with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Cowboys after Thanksgiving, but each team passed on signing him because he may not be ready to play in the regular season, and the teams likely don’t know what Beckham could do for them in the playoffs. Would he know the offense? Would he have chemistry with the quarterback? Would he be a distraction? Is he anywhere near full strength? These are just some questions a team would have to answer before signing him.