Dallas Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dallas Cowboys have signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

The #Cowboys are securing veteran WR help after all, signing longtime #Colts star TY Hilton, his agents @KatzBrosSports tell me and @SlaterNFL. He’s on a visit with the team today and should provide help down the stretch and in the playoffs. 👻 👻 👻 pic.twitter.com/v3A4qQREVJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022

Hilton spent the first ten years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2021, the four-time Pro-bowler had a career-worst 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old only played in five games last season, averaging 14.4 yards per reception.

The Cowboys hope Hilton’s addition will help their 20th-ranked passing attack (215.2 yards per game). Dallas has been long rumored to be courting Odell Beckham Jr., but with his health concerns, signing a veteran like Hilton makes sense. Beckham Jr. has been on the shelf since February after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win.

Dallas is second in the NFC East at 10-3 and has won four straight.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

The Dallas Cowboys are -4.5 point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.