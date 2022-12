Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/03

Date: 12/03/2022 Time: 12:30 PM Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks Open -1 -108 O 225 -110 -112 Current -2 -106 225.5 -110 -126 New York Knicks Open +1 -112 U 225 -110 -104 Current +2 -114 225.5 -110 +108

Dallas Mavericks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Luka Doncic 33.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists 2. PF Christian Wood 16.8 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 3. SG Spencer Dinwiddie 16.2 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 4. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 11.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 5. PF Dorian Finney-Smith 9.0 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 6. C Maxi Kleber 5.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists New York Knicks 1. PF Julius Randle 21.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 2. PG Jalen Brunson 21.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists 3. SF RJ Barrett 18.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 4. C Mitchell Robinson 7.6 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 5. PG Immanuel Quickley 9.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 6. PG Quentin Grimes 5.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Dec 01 DET -8.0 221.5 131-125 Tue, Nov 29 GS -1.0 227.0 116-113 Sun, Nov 27 MIL +6.5 216.0 124-115 Sat, Nov 26 TOR -2.5 214.5 105-100 Wed, Nov 23 BOS +6.0 222.0 125-112 Last 5 Against The Spread: New York Knicks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Nov 30 MIL +6.0 227.5 109-103 Tue, Nov 29 DET -4.0 227.0 140-110 Sun, Nov 27 MEM +2.0 228.5 127-123 Fri, Nov 25 POR -3.5 217.0 132-129 Mon, Nov 21 OKC +1.5 228.5 129-119