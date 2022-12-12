Free Agent SS Carlos Correa Has 'Massive Offer' from Twins by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports that the Minnesota Twins have offered star free agent shortstop Carlos Correa “a massive contract far beyond anything in franchise history.”

After opting out of the final two seasons of a three-year, $105 million contract he signed with the Twins the last offseason, Correa became a free agent. The 28-year-old enjoyed a solid 2022 campaign, slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, and 70 runs scored in 136 games while showcasing his elite skills defensively.

Per Gleeman, Minnesota believes it is “firmly in the mix” to re-sign Correa, and that management is “willing to get creative” with the structure of the contract. That said, the Twins face significant competition from clubs like the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs, all teams with money to spend and a desperate need at shortstop.

Former Minnesota great Joe Mauer currently holds the most lucrative contract in Twins history, an eight-year, $184 million deal inked in 2010.

