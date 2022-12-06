Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham's Health: 'Not Confident At All' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys met with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday as the team looks to add even more firepower for a potential Super Bowl run.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “enjoyed every minute” of Beckham’s visit, the former All-Pro’s health remains at the forefront of negotiations. Beckham continues to recover from last February’s torn ACL and will not work out for those teams interested in his services, a list that also includes the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jones was asked how confident he is in signing Beckham after yet another devastating injury:

“I’m not confident at all,” said Jones. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability, is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl…So, all of this, we got to come in with our eyes wide open, and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not.”

Reportedly searching for a multi-year contract, Beckham is not guaranteed to take the field this season, regardless of where he winds up.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as whopping -17 point home favorites on the spread and -1600 on the moneyline for Week 14 against the Houston Texans.