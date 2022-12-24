Latavius Murray is Questionable to play Sunday for the Denver Broncos by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Latavius Murray is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Denver Broncos, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Murray is dealing with a foot injury but was able to practice on Friday, albeit in a limited fashion. That was the first day this week that he was able to put in some work in the field with the team. This game between the Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on Saturday defines why the NFL and its broadcast partners should be in love with gamblers and fantasy players. Let’s face it; there isn’t any other reason to watch this game if you don’t have money on it or have someone playing in it from your fantasy team.