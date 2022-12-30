Music City Bowl Preview: Iowa vs. Kentucky Insights by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl is a rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats. It was a 20-17 Wildcat win in 2021, so the Hawkeyes will be looking for revenge.

The Wildcats are coming off a somewhat disappointing 7-5 season, 8-4 against the spread, due to an injured Will Levis at quarterback. That injury took some shine off the season, but Kentucky was good enough to make their sixth consecutive bowl appearance.

Iowa sported the worst offense in the Power Five according to total offense but managed to win seven games in the Big Ten West. Iowa has qualified for ten-straight bowl games and will look to end its season on a high note. The Hawkeyes were also 7-5 ATS in 2022.

Iowa is undefeated (12-0) when scoring 22 or more points since the 2021 season – the best in FBS.

since the 2021 season – the best in FBS. Kentucky is 11-3 (.733) when making seven or more explosive plays since the 2021 season – 15th-best in FBS.

Iowa is 8-3 (.615) when allowing less than three sacks since the 2021 season – 12th-best among Power Five Teams.

since the 2021 season – 12th-best among Power Five Teams. Iowa has allowed four rushing TDs on 409 carries (102.2 Carries Per TD) this season – the best among Power Five Teams.

Iowa has allowed a Completion Pct of just 41% (49 completions/120 attempts) on 3rd and long since last season – second best among Power Five Teams.

since last season – second best among Power Five Teams. Iowa is 3-1 (.600) when averaging more than five yards on first down plays – tied for 13th-best among Power Five Teams.