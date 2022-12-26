NFL Week 17 Lines: All Eyes On Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Showdown The top three seeds in the AFC are very much up for grabs by Mike Cole 3 hours ago

There are just two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, and there are still six playoff spots up for grabs.

That number can shrink to five with a Chargers win Monday night to wrap up Week 16, but there still will be a lot on the table beginning Thursday night when Week 17 kicks off in Tennessee.

Saturday games are done, meaning we’ll have our biggest pre-bye weeks Sunday slate. There are direct playoff implications in all but one game Sunday.

The most important game of the week might come on “Monday Night Football,” where the AFC path to the Super Bowl could see a new twist or turn. The Buffalo Bills will try to keep hold of the No. 1 seed when they head to Cincinnati. The Bengals have clinched a playoff spot and are hoping to secure the AFC North title, too. Joe Burrow and company could technically grab that top spot themselves by winning out and getting a bunch of help.

The Kansas City Chiefs, with two winnable games left on their schedule, will be very interested in the outcome of this one, as well. A Bengals win opens the door for KC to earn that first-round bye by season’s end.

The Bills are currently 1.5-point favorites for “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati, with the total of 49.5 being the second-highest on the board.

Here are the rest of the consensus NFL Week 17 opening lines and totals.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

(-9.5) Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans, 42.5

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

Carolina Panthers at (-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 40

Cleveland Browns at (-2.5) Washington Commanders, 40.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-3.5) Baltimore Ravens, 36.5

New Orleans Saints at (-6.5) Philadelphia Eagles, 43.5

Arizona Cardinals at (-3.5) Atlanta Falcons, 40

(-4) Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 43.5

Chicago Bears at (-5.5) Detroit Lions, 51.5

(-1) Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 43.5

Denver Broncos at (-13.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 43.5

New York Jets at (-1) Seattle Seahawks, 43

(-6) San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 44

Minnesota Vikings at (-3) Green Bay Packers, 47

Los Angeles Rams at (-7) Los Angeles Chargers, 41

MONDAY, JAN. 2

(-1.5) Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 49.5