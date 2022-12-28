Pinstripe Bowl Preview: Minnesota vs. Syracuse Insights
The Pinstripe Bowl brings college football to Yankee Stadium with a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers of the Big Ten and the ACC’s Syracuse Orange.
The Gophers are coming off a disappointing 8-4 season, going 5-7 against the spread, and failing to win a wide-open Big Ten West. A three-game losing streak in the middle of the season doomed their chances. The Orange got off to a hot start going 6-0, before losing five of their final six games. Syracuse was 6-6 ATS in 2022.
Both teams played Purdue in the first half of the season at home. Syracuse scored a narrow win, while Minnesota suffered a ten-point loss to the Boilermakers.
- Syracuse is 5-1 (.625) when rushing more than 30 times
- Minnesota is 12-2 (.800) when scoring 22 or more points since the 2021 season
- Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim averaged 149.3 rushing yards per game (1,493/10) this season.
- Minnesota is 11-5 (.611) when not losing a fumble since the 2021 season.
- Minnesota is 12-7 (.545) when committing fewer than 60 yards in penalties since the 2021 season.
- Minnesota has allowed a passer rating of just 88.2 in the Red Zone (20.0 Pass Attempts) this season.
- Minnesota WRs have averaged 17.9 yards per reception (573 yards/32 catches) in the 4th quarter since last season– best among Power Five Teams.
- Syracuse is undefeated (3-0) when allowing less than three sacks
- Syracuse has allowed 5.9 yards from scrimmage per touch (8,016 yards/1,365 touches) since last season.
- Syracuse has allowed just 10.5 yards per completion (2,463 yards/234 completions) this season.
- Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader averaged 16.5 yards per completion (939 yards/57 completions) in the 4th quarter since last season.