Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Suffers Broken Finger, Could Miss Rest of Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been diagnosed with a broken right index finger and could miss the final three weeks of the regular season.

Pete Carroll compared Tyler Lockett's broken finger to the one Rashaad Penny suffered in 2018. I believe Rashaad broke his finger in mid-August and was ready to play in the season opener. But with that timeline, feels unlikely Tyler would make it back in regular season. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 16, 2022

Lockett suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 21-13 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle’s fourth loss in its past five games. The 30-year-old finished the night with seven catches for 68 scoreless yards.

“He’s not in tremendous pain. Just got a broken hand. No need to feel sorry for him,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “But he’s such a magnificent football player and a member of a team and member of a community in our area and fans. We’re going to miss the heck out of him, whatever he misses.”

Lockett and company have yet to decide on the best course of treatment, although surgery is likely the most viable option.

The three-time All-Pro has been a steady producer for Seattle, recording 78 catches for 964 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

In the meantime, Marquise Goodwin should handle WR2 duties opposite No.1 wideout DK Metcalf, while tight end Noah Fant could see an increase in targets.

Next for the Seahawks is a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Seahawks as +10 point underdogs on the spread and +370 on the moneyline.