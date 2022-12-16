Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Will Play Sunday vs. Panthers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) will play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, per John Lydic of Erie News Now.

Steelers Final Injury:



Doubtful: Kenny Pickett (Concussion)



Pat Freiermuth (Toe), Diontae Johnson (hip), and Josh Jackson (ankle) were limited today but have no injury designation. — John Lydic (@ENNJohnLydic) December 16, 2022

Despite not practicing until Friday, Freiermuth was taken off the team’s injury report after just a limited practice designation to round out the week. With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers, it downgrades Freiermuth’s fantasy value with the offense led by Mitch Trubisky. It might be best to store a backup for the fantasy playoffs just in case Freiermuth’s injury worsens or Pickett is put on the shelf for the remainder of the year.

In 2022, Freiermuth has 53 receptions on 82 targets for 630 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are three-point underdogs against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with the total set at 37.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.