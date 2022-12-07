Suns Star PG Chris Paul Expected to Play Wednesday vs. Celtics

by

1 hours ago

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns (16-8) will receive a boost in the backcourt as star point guard Chris Paul is expected to return for Wednesday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Paul, listed as questionable, has missed the past 14 games due to right heel soreness. Phoenix has gone 9-5 over that stretch.

The 37-year-old suffered the injury after attempting to navigate a screen during November 7’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, playing only 13 minutes.

Before the injury, Paul had been off to a slow start, posting per-game averages of 9.5 points and 9.4 assists while shooting a measly 36.8 percent from the field. The future Hall of Famer remains a vital cog in the Suns’ offense and a solid veteran presence.

With Paul back in the fold, Cameron Payne will return to a reserve role, rendering the latter a risky play in DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and +100 on the moneyline.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related