Suns Star PG Chris Paul Expected to Play Wednesday vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns (16-8) will receive a boost in the backcourt as star point guard Chris Paul is expected to return for Wednesday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Pheonix Suns star Chris Paul – barring a setback – intends to make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined for a month with heel injury, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 7, 2022

Paul, listed as questionable, has missed the past 14 games due to right heel soreness. Phoenix has gone 9-5 over that stretch.

The 37-year-old suffered the injury after attempting to navigate a screen during November 7’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, playing only 13 minutes.

Before the injury, Paul had been off to a slow start, posting per-game averages of 9.5 points and 9.4 assists while shooting a measly 36.8 percent from the field. The future Hall of Famer remains a vital cog in the Suns’ offense and a solid veteran presence.

With Paul back in the fold, Cameron Payne will return to a reserve role, rendering the latter a risky play in DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and +100 on the moneyline.