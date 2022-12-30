TCU Players Will Wear Helmet Stickers to Honor Mike Leach by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes announced that Horned Frog players would wear pirate helmet stickers during the Fiesta Bowl to honor the late Mike Leach.

“His memory will certainly cross my mind before we take the field tomorrow,” Dykes said.

Dykes is part of the Mike Leach coaching tree, serving as a wide receiver coach and then co-offensive coordinator under Leach at Texas Tech between 2000-2006.

Shortly after Leach’s death on December 12, Dykes said, “It’s hard to put into words the impact that Mike Leach had on the players he coached, the game of football, and me personally. He was a unique personality and independent thinker and a great friend. No one had a greater influence on my life other than my father.”

Leach passed away from complications from a heart condition on December 12 at the age of 61.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, TCU is a 7.5-point underdog against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.