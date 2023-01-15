Bettor Loses Millions As Chargers Collapse Vs. Jaguars After In-Game Wager Well, that wasn't a great idea! by Sean T. McGuire 11 minutes ago

It seems like one bettor tried to be a real wise guy Saturday night when watching the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round.

When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars with four minutes left in the second quarter, a bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook placed a $1.4 million wager on LA to win the game, per The Action Network’s Darren Rovell. At the time, the Chargers had a 98.5% chance to win and advance, according to ESPN’s win probability.

The bettor did so expecting he would win $11,200 with his $1.4 million wager as LA’s moneyline odds reached -12500. And while some might not be able to think about the level of stupidity, DraftKings confirmed to Rovell the wager was the real deal.

When the Chargers went up 27-0, a bettor bet $1.4 million on them to win the game to net $11,200.



Jacksonville came back and won 31-30.@DKSportsbook has confirmed that this bet was indeed made. pic.twitter.com/TvwCNyEjyr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 15, 2023

From there, though, the Jaguars cut into their deficit while the bettor’s heartrate likely increased dramatically as the Chargers’ win probably plummeted. With 5:35 left in the fourth quarter, and the Chargers leading 30-20, LA’s win probably remained 84.9%. Merely 10 seconds later, with 5:25 left in a then 30-28 game, it slashed to 58%.

Ultimately, the Chargers choked and the Jaguars pulled out a 31-30 stunner and the bettor lost seven figures for his in-game bet.

Perhaps said bettor can get in touch with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley or quarterback Justin Herbert as all three probably are hurting similarly.