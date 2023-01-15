Bettor Loses Millions As Chargers Collapse Vs. Jaguars After In-Game Wager
Well, that wasn't a great idea!
It seems like one bettor tried to be a real wise guy Saturday night when watching the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round.
When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars with four minutes left in the second quarter, a bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook placed a $1.4 million wager on LA to win the game, per The Action Network’s Darren Rovell. At the time, the Chargers had a 98.5% chance to win and advance, according to ESPN’s win probability.
The bettor did so expecting he would win $11,200 with his $1.4 million wager as LA’s moneyline odds reached -12500. And while some might not be able to think about the level of stupidity, DraftKings confirmed to Rovell the wager was the real deal.
From there, though, the Jaguars cut into their deficit while the bettor’s heartrate likely increased dramatically as the Chargers’ win probably plummeted. With 5:35 left in the fourth quarter, and the Chargers leading 30-20, LA’s win probably remained 84.9%. Merely 10 seconds later, with 5:25 left in a then 30-28 game, it slashed to 58%.
Ultimately, the Chargers choked and the Jaguars pulled out a 31-30 stunner and the bettor lost seven figures for his in-game bet.
Perhaps said bettor can get in touch with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley or quarterback Justin Herbert as all three probably are hurting similarly.